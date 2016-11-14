Vernon Grant holiday reveal Thursday

▪ The Vernon Grant 2016 Holiday Card and Ornament Reveal, presented to the family of Vernon Grant, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of York County, 4621 Mount Gallant Road. The event is free. The 30th annual holiday ornament produced by Culture and Heritage Museums has a 24kt gold finish ornament and is a limited edition of 700. The 2016 Vernon Grant Christmas Card, “Little Dickens,” has a limited edition of 500; the holiday card marks the museums’ 38th consecutive edition. Proceeds from the sale of the annual holiday card are also used for the exhibition & conservation of the Vernon Grant collection. The museum will host a “Holiday Open House at The Museum Store,” 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Nature-inspired gifts, an array of works by local artisans, including Jim Shore’s collegiate Santas, and holiday items are in stock. Samples of South Carolina food products available and door prizes Free and open to the public.
Special events
▪ Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Gospel Choir will host its annual fall concert 7:30 p.m. Friday in Plowden Auditorium in Withers Building. Admission is free.
▪ The Museum of York County Guild will host Terry Plumb at 10 a.m. Monday to give a presentation on establishing Little Free Libraries and the sense of community they create. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments and coffee will be provided. Plumb, former editor of the Herald, is the steward of several Little Free Libraries in Rock Hill. The Museum of York County’s Little Free Library accepts the donations of nature books and was established by the Rock Hill Rotary Club and the Early Learning Partnership of York County. For information, call Windy Cole at 803-909-7218.
▪ More than 150 craft vendors will show their wares at the Winter Wonderland Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Dairy Barn at the Anne Springs Close Greenway. There will be a variety of homemade and handmade items such as infused olive oil, soaps, lotions, candles, pottery, knit and crocheted items and more. There will be food trucks and a door prize raffle with contributions from the vendors. Admission is free. Rain or shine. Parking is $5 per car. During the Craft Fair will be the annual Paws with Claus event from 1-3 p.m., at which visitors can take pictures of their pet and Santa. Bring your own camera. A $10 sitting fee will benefit the Mary Warner Mack Memorial Dog Park.
▪ Richburg Chapter No. 213 Order of the Eastern Star will have its Poor Man’s Supper, 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Richburg Masonic Lodge, 111 E. Lancaster St. Tickets, $7. Eat in or take out. Proceeds to scholarship fund.
▪ The York County Christian Women’s Job Corps has changed its name to Grounds of Grace to better reflect the inclusivity to its mission and ministry. Entering its 21st year, Grounds of Grace has been a model to help women out of poverty and into self sufficiency through life skills, job training, goal planning and mentoring. For information, call Carrie Mann at 803-327-6607 or go to yorkcountycwjc.org
Fundraisers
▪ The St. Anne Council of the Knight of Columbus pancake breakfast will be 7:30 a.m.-noon Sunday St. Anne Church Parish Center, Bird Street, Rock Hill. Proceeds will go to a 17-year-old parish member who needs a double lung transplant.
▪ Christmas Sale Extravaganza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Bethel United Methodist Church, 101 York Street, Chester. There will be gift items, baked goods, handmade soaps, handmade jewelry, crafts, household items, antiques, potted plants. Hot dog plates, $5.
▪ The St. Anne Council of the Knights of Columbus is hosting a Chicken for Charity Dinner, 3-6:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at St. Anne Parrish Center, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill. The event is being catered by FATZ Restaurant of Rock Hill and will feature its Calabash Chicken which includes green beans, mashed potatoes, poppy seed rolls, banana pudding and tea. Tickets are $10 and available from any Council Knight or by calling 803-366-5659. Proceeds will be donated to the Columbus Hope Foundation which raises money throughout the year to support children with physical and intellectual disabilities. Eighty- five percent raised stays in Rock Hill the remainder is used in South Carolina.
▪ Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding is hosting its first annual Open Horse Show Benefit Saturday at Gaston Farm Road Equestrian Center, 2717 State Rd 46, Chester. Strides of Strength Therapeutic Riding’s mission is to provide a comprehensive therapeutic equine program that uses horses to facilitate growth, learning, and healing. Our population includes children and adults with mental, physical, and functional disabilities. In addition, there will be concessions, silent auction, raffles, and vendors. Gates open at 9:30. For more information, please contact 803-374-6255 or go to GastonFarmEquestrianCenter.com/forms to view show sheet or registration forms.
▪ Mike Farella, a professional photographer, will capture the surprise of children visiting with the Jolly ‘Ole Elf, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Carolinas Cornerstone Church, 1790 Gardendale Road, Fort Mill. Photos can be copied for holiday use.
Meetings
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners will meet 5 p.m. Thursday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell at 803-684-3137 ext. 101.
▪ The Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall across from St. Mary Catholic Church, 902 Crawford Road. Officers and executive committee members will be elected.
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet 5 p.m. Monday at the York library, 21 E. Liberty St. Open to the public. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
▪ The Western York County Branch of the NAACP general meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Wesley United Methodist Church with election of officers and at-large members of the executive committee. Polls will open from 6-8 p.m. For information contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
Clubs
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Friday in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests $15 for couples, $7.50 singles, which includes a short dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call Bob at 803-329-5764, 9 a.m,-9 p.m. The Holiday Dance is Dec. 2, same location and same time. Holiday attire. Please bring finger food to share; non alcoholic beverages provided.
▪ Rock Hill Area Shag Club will have its re-up party (membership drive) and spaghetti dinner, 8 p.m. Saturday at Celebrations at Ramada Inn. Veterans will be recognized. 2017 Wall of Fame recipients will be announced. Bring non perishable items for Project HOPE. Cost, $3, members; $5, guests. Join the club and get in free Saturday only.
▪ The Rock Hill Civitan Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mary’s Cafe on Firetower Road. Beth Crosby, who recently had a transplant, will talk about the process. For information, call Ella Messer at 803-366-9896.
Auditions
▪ NarroWay Productions will hold audtions for “Not Just Another Love Story,” 6 p.m. Nov. 21 at the theater on S.C. 51 in Fort Mill. For information email castmanager@narroway.net or call 803-802-2300.
Health care
▪ The Health Insurance Marketplace is open through Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1. To learn more about the marketplace plans and tax credits for coverage or schedule an appointment, contact Teena Allen with Affinity Health Center at 803-909-9708 or email tallen@affinityhealthcenter.org. Affinity Health Center’s main location is 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, in Tech Park South. Care for the uninsured is provided on a sliding fee scale and no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
▪ For an enrollment appointment for the Affordable Care Act, call North Central Family Medical Center, Rock Hill, at 803-325-7744 ext. 236, and in Chester, call 803-581-0574 ext. 407.
Classes
The Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina Shag lessons & line-dance lessons each Tuesday at Mickey’s Shag Shack, 1685 Katy Lane, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., shag lessons at 7:30 p.m. Open dance floor at 8 p.m. Food & drinks are available at a reasonable price. Cover charge, $1 Details at lakewylieshagclub.com.
Volunteers
▪ Make-A-Wish South Carolina is holding volunteer meeting 7 p.m. Thursday at the Baxter Village YMCA. For information, contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org.
Reunions
▪ The Chester High School class of 1975 will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral Restaurant, Rock Hill to plan the bus trip to Savannah in September. All classmates are invited. For information, contact Diane Hooper Wilmore at 803-385-6985 or Bertha Rhinehart Sims at 803-209-2523.
▪ Jefferson High School class of 1967 is planning its 50th reunion and searching for classmates. Information, email celebrate1967@gmail.com or post on Facebook at Jefferson High School Class of 1967.
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
▪ A Parkinson’s support group will meet 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Westminster Towers Community Room, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Certified Medical Reiki Master, Miri Klements will speak and demonstrate the healing effects of Reiki. For information, call 803-328-5231.
