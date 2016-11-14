Couple killed early Monday when struck by Amtrak train in Lexington

A man and woman were struck by an Amtrak train and killed early Monday in Davidson County.
Lexington Police say they got a 911 call at 1:05 a.m. Monday from Amtrak stating two people had been struck on the tracks near 129 South Railroad Street in Lexington.
Two victims were found dead at the scene and later identified as Carmen Ruiz, 48, and Rafael Patricio, 48, both of 407 West 5th Street in Lexington. Investigators haven’t said if the couple were in a vehicle or walking when they were struck.
The Amtrak train involved was southbound from Charlottesville, Virginia, to Charlotte with 130 people on board. No injuries were reported among the crew or passengers, officials said.
Lexington Police are continuing to investigate the train fatalities with Railroad Police Investigators.
