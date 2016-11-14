Sunday beer, wine, liquor sales coming to Chester, Lancaster counties with voters’ approval

Sales of alcohol on Sundays will begin in Chester and Lancaster counties as soon as state officials can process vote counts and applications after voters overwhelmingly approved Sunday sales.
However, it appears likely that the first Sunday will be after Thanksgiving and it might take until December.
There is no exact date, state Department of Revenue officials said, but Chester and Lancaster county officials are already sending in election results to get the ball rolling.
Voters in both counties approved Sunday sales in referendums Nov. 8. Citing competition from the city of Chester, York County and Charlotte, businesses lobbied hard for the changes to allow Sunday sales.
Shane Stuart, Chester County supervisor, said the County Council will formally issue a resolution accepting the referendum vote at its Nov. 21 meeting,
Steve Willis, administrator for Lancaster County, said he has reached out to state officials and has been given no timetable for when alcohol permits will be approved.
Willis said that could be early December.
State officials with the S.C. Department of Revenue will begin processing Sunday applications as soon as official vote totals are received this week, said Bonnie Swingle, spokesperson.
“Businesses can obtain the Sunday sales permit/license once SCDOR receives the certified election results and has time to update our systems,” Swingle said in a statement. “We will update our website to reflect the changes, notifying the public that they may come into the office to obtain their new licenses/permits.”
Businesses that already have a license to sell alcohol can update to Sunday licensing at service centers around the state. The closest site to Chester and Lancaster is in Rock Hill.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
