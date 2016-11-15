FAA halts flights in Charlotte due to poor visibility

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning because of low visibility.
The airport said in a tweet at 7:36 a.m. that travelers should check with their airlines on the status of their flights. The airport’s most recent tweet at 8 a.m. said the ground stop is still in effect.
FAA has issued a ground stop at #CLT due to low visibility. Please check with airlines on status.— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 15, 2016
A Dense Fog Advisory was issued Tuesday morning until 9 a.m. as blankets of patchy and dense fog coated the region. The Charlotte metro area is also under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert because of smoke blown in from wildfires in the western portion of the state.
Comments