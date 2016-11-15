Wildfire smoke could affect breathing conditions in Charlotte Tuesday

Smoke from wildfires in the western part of the state could remain a health concern for some in Charlotte as the area remains under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert Tuesday morning.
Concentrations of fine particles from smoke could exacerbate asthma and other respiratory conditions. Effects from smoke could worsen as wildfire smoke moves into the Charlotte area, news channel WSOC reports.
Meanwhile, patchy, dense fog blanketed the Charlotte region Tuesday morning, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. Flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were temporarily halted Tuesday morning because of low visibility.
On Monday, 15 active fires engulfed nearly 44,000 acres. Nearly 1,600 firefighters are battling blazes that have cost at least $10 million, state officials have said. About 1,000 people have been evacuated.
Thirty mountain counties are in drought, and federal forecasts predict dry weather in the western Carolinas will persist through at least January.
