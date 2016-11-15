No breathing easy in York, Lancaster, Chester: Wildfire smoke could affect health

Officials are urging people with health issues in York, Chester and Lancaster counties to stay inside because large wildfires have caused large clouds of smoke to descend on the tri-county area.
The National Weather Service issued an air quality action day until midnight for residents in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties, as well as affected citizens in Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenwood, Greenville, Laurens, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union counties. The area is currently under a “code orange” air quality warning.
Rock Hill schools said Tuesday they would be taking “extra precautions” to protect students.
The school system said it will limit outdoor recess and after-school programs to 20 minutes, keep students with asthma or other respiratory conditions inside and close the outside fresh air dampers to its HVAC systems.
Faculty are encouraged to use fans in classrooms, the district said.
#Wildfire #smoke will create unhealthy (red) to very unhealthy (purple) air quality today: https://t.co/cFqMr3DJSm #scwx #ncwx #avlwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/yekuBW2JCL— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) November 15, 2016
Fort Mill schools are monitoring air conditions, and have not adjusted schedules as Tuesday afternoon. Students with high sensitivities to air quality issues can be kept safely inside if parents request that, according to Kelly McKinney, a spokesperson for the district.
The York school district will leave all decisions with the individual schools, according to Tim Cooper, with York School District One. The district will be monitoring the situation on an hour-by-hour basis, Cooper said.
Lancaster County Schools had not received word of any problems as of Tuesday afternoon, according to David Knight, a spokesperson.
Numerous large wildfires in the Carolinas, Georgia and eastern Tennessee are producing large smoke plumes that can create unhealthy breathing conditions where the smoke is most concentrated, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Officials are asking people with respiratory health issues to limit the time spent outdoors to avoid the smoke, as well as take measures to prevent outdoor smoke from getting inside.
Residents are asked to monitor the location and current conditions of the wildfires at the South Carolina Forestry Commission or the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Smoke from these fires can irritate the eyes and respiratory system,” said Rhonda Thompson, chief of the Bureau of Air Quality, “as well as aggravate or exacerbate chronic heart and lung diseases.”
Currently, the Upstate counties in South Carolina are most affected. However, areas of the state north of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 77 are at risk.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission reported early Tuesday that the Pinnacle Mountain Fire near Pickens had grown to 2,765 acres with about 25 percent containment.
DHEC recommended keeping windows and doors closed, keeping fresh-air intakes for air conditioning and heater units closed and keeping filters clean. Motorists are warned to slow down and use headlights for better visibility.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
