With cold weather coming, Rock Hill Salvation Army will open warming center

The Salvation Army of Rock Hill is opening its seasonal women and children’s warming center on Friday to help shelter homeless families during the winter months.
The warming center helps provide safe shelter for up to 14 women and children each night at the Salvation Army location at 119 S. Charlotte Ave.
The shelter opens at 6 p.m. and remains open until 8 a.m. the following morning. The shelter opens in mid-November and closes around mid-March.
The Salvation Army, which provides donated meals to its residents, served 49 women and children last winter.
Officials are in need of people willing to provide meals. For more information, or to volunteer, contact Nancy Landerman, director of social services, 803-324-5141.
Officials are also kicking off the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign 6 p.m. Thursday inside the Rock Hill Galleria. Mayor Doug Echols will give the invocation.
“The money raised in the red kettles creates a year of hope for families and individuals in need,” said Lt. Mike McGee, corps officer for The Salvation Army of Rock Hill. “Pocket-change provides food for empty tables, and helps families stay warm and safe.”
