With cold weather coming, Rock Hill Salvation Army will open warming center

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly Pause

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?