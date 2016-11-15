Cliff Barrows, longtime associate of Billy Graham, dies at 93

2:57 Fort Mill woman discusses what it's like to live with DID Pause

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

3:18 Happy birthday, USMC! Nation Ford High JRROTC celebrates, receives honor

2:48 Fort Mill honors those who served

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill