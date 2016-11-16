Need a job done? Think local with new York County online registry

Seeking to promote local investment, York County this week created an online local subcontractor registry to recruit and encourage subcontractor participation within the area’s capital improvements program.
The registry is designed to help match local subcontractors with an opportunity to bid on work for county capital projects.
Vendors can register to be placed on the subcontractor database by visiting the front page section of the York County website called County Focus or by clicking here.
The York County Council adopted a resolution to endorse the subcontracting initiative during its regular meeting on Nov. 7.
The meeting will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Council Chambers at 6 S. Congress St. in York. Staff will walk vendors through the process of how to sign up for the registry, bid on county projects and provide details on upcoming projects.
All subcontractors must register online by Jan. 9, 2017, to be placed on the registry.
