7 days in a week

Friday, Nov. 18
Community Theater
Fort Mill Community Theatre presents “Tokens of Affection,” a romantic comedy by Topher Payne, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the playhouse, 220 Main St. Tickets: $16, adults; $13, students, and are available at Tega Cay Pharmacy and The Crossings on Main. Reservations (recommended) can be made at fortmillplayhouse.org.
Gospel concert
Winthrop University Vision of Prayze Gospel Choir will host its annual fall concert 7:30 p.m. Friday in Plowden Auditorium in Withers Building. The concert will feature performance by the Prayze team, dance team and the South Carolina State Gospel Choir. Admission is free.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Improv
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents an Evening of Improv with the Charlotte Comedy Theater, 8 p.m. Saturday at 546 S. Cherry Road. Rated PG. Tickets, $12 and available at rockhilltheatre.org and at the door.
Bazaar
Chester Arts Council second annual Jingle Bell Bazaar will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Chester War Memorial Building. Free admission. Local artists, artisans and vendors will display and sell their wares. There will be a coffee bar, lunch cafe, raffle and door prizes.
Upcoming
Victorian tea
The Woman’s Club of Rock Hill’s annual Victorian Teas, part of the Christmasville events, will be noon Dec. 2 and Dec. 4 at the Armstrong-Mauldin House, 607 Aiken Ave. The Sugar Plum Boutique will be open an hour before and after each tea, with items, crafts and homemade holiday treats from local artisans and vendors. Cost is $25 for adults; $12 for children age 12 and under. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 30. Call Betty at 803-415-7278 or the clubhouse at 803-328-8888 and leave a message for a call back.
Candlelight tours
Historic Brattonsville’s annual Christmas Candlelight Tours will be 3-9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10. Historically dressed interpreters portray how the holidays were celebrated on the plantation during the 18th and 19th centuries. From 3-6 p.m. hands-on activities for all ages include candle-dipping, scherenschitte (paper cutting,) stringing popcorn and decorating the tree with handmade ornaments. The Bratton Arms Tavern will be open with food by the Friends of Brattonsville available for purchase. Admission: adult, $10; senior, $8; ages 4-17, $6; age 3 and under and CHM members, free. Historic Brattonsville will be closed the day of the events until 3 p.m. and Brattonsville Road will be closed from 2:30-9:30 p.m. For more information call 803-684-2327 or go to www.chmuseums.org
