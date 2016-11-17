Catawba Indian Nation ends talks with producer on potential $350M movie studio

1:37 Fort Mill's history comes alive in new museum exhibit Pause

2:57 Fort Mill woman discusses what it's like to live with DID

1:45 NASCAR driver races on track and towards medical career

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

0:57 Panthers LB Luke Kuechly taken off field in cart

0:41 Panthers Kurt Coleman: Luke Kuechly told us to keep fighting

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs