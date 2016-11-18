Students cheer, honor Ebinport crossing guard

Sadie Gayton, a crossing guard, cafeteria worker and custodian at Ebinport Elementary School in Rock Hill, was named Outstanding Crossing Guard of the Year for the Upstate Region by S.C. Safe Routes. She was honored in a celebration Friday.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

'I've never been out here in 43 years'

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. McClurkin was paroled in October, after the Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the 1973 Chester murder case in which McClurkin and another man were convicted in 1977. Chester sheriff's officials said their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.

Fort Mill Times

Happy birthday, USMC! Nation Ford High JRROTC celebrates, receives honor

The Nation Ford High School Marine Corps JRROTC celebrated the anniversary of the Corps Nov. 10 with a ceremony featuring Col. Ron Morgan (Ret.) a lifetime member and representative of the Marine Corps Reserve Association, cutting the cake. Col. Morgan also presented the MCRA award to Nation Ford as the most outstanding JROTC program in the Southeast. The Marine Corps was founded in 1775. 

Local

Foundation names aircraft after South Carolina pilot killed in Iraq

The Celebrate Freedom Foundation in Columbia is restoring an Army Cobra Attack helicopter that flew in Vietnam and has named the aircraft "Kimberly" after pilot Capt. Kimberly Hampton, an Easley native who died in 2004 after her Kiowa Warrior helicopter was shot down near Fallujah, Iraq. The military-based foundation, which has three other vintage helicopters, will use it for its Project SOaR program, which teaches middle and high school students about career fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), particularly in the aviation industry. Pilots fly the helicopters to schools to give students an up-close presentation of how STEM courses are beneficial in technological fields.

Editor's Choice Videos