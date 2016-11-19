Rock Hill team retires jersey of 8-year-old who died in bus crash

The Sylvia Circle Demons youth football organization in Rock Hill retired the football jersey of Darice Lamont Hicks, Jr., an 8-year-old player who died in September after a bus carrying a football team to North Carolina crashed, killing the boy and three others. The organization also retired Darice's father's jersey, who also played for the organization. Members of the Rock Hill community presented Darice's mother and father with their son's framed jersey, a football and other memorabilia during half-time at the South Pointe High School varsity football game on Friday.

Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

'I've never been out here in 43 years'

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. McClurkin was paroled in October, after the Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the 1973 Chester murder case in which McClurkin and another man were convicted in 1977. Chester sheriff's officials said their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.

