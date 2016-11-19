Rock Hill team retires jersey of 8-year-old who died in bus crash

The Sylvia Circle Demons youth football organization in Rock Hill retired the football jersey of Darice Lamont Hicks, Jr., an 8-year-old player who died in September after a bus carrying a football team to North Carolina crashed, killing the boy and three others. The organization also retired Darice's father's jersey, who also played for the organization. Members of the Rock Hill community presented Darice's mother and father with their son's framed jersey, a football and other memorabilia during half-time at the South Pointe High School varsity football game on Friday.