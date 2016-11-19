Rock Hill football team retires jersey of 8-year-old who died in crash

A row of little boys lined the bleachers at the football stadium on Friday night, munching on nachos and cheering for their future team.
There was an empty space.
The “small fries” football team joined their coaches at South Pointe High School for the varsity football game, but not just to watch the pig skin being tossed around. The Sylvia Circle Demons team was there to honor their teammate 8-year-old Darice Lamont Hicks, Jr.
Darice died in a September bus crash that also injured dozens. The bus was carrying the Ramah Juco Academy football team to a game in North Carolina.
The Sylvia Circle Demons organization, the Upper Palmetto YMCA, The Hit Foundation and the City of Rock Hill came together Friday to retire Darice’s jersey.
“There is a lot of people in this community that love him, that wanted the best for him,” said Darice’s coach Jabara Gordon. “They hate that something like this happened and they want to show love and appreciation for him.”
Four of Darice’s heroes, who all played for Rock Hill teams and went on to play for the NFL, have retired youth jerseys: Jadeveon Clowney, Chris Hope, Johnathan Joseph and Gerald Dixon.
The 8-year-old now has his jersey — number one just like his father’s junior varsity number — on display at the YMCA, just like the heroes he aspired to be just like.
“We felt that in eight years, he has done as much as some of the other people did before him at 20-something years old,” Perry Sutton, director of the Sylvia Circle Demons organization said.
The groups also retired Darice Lamont Hick’s Sr.’s youth jersey Friday and put it in a frame to hang beside his son’s.
Darice is now a famous football player in Rock Hill.
“Small fries” teams from all over Rock Hill wore stickers with Darice’s name and jersey number on their helmets. Jadevon Clowney’s Hit Foundation gave Darice’s mom and dad a football.
Darice’s parents and a few dozen family members stood on South Pointe’s field Friday night at half-time, beaming with pride, as though their boy just scored a touchdown.
Coaches from other teams gave his parents jerseys with signatures from dozens of 7- and 8- year olds and framed posters. The City of Rock Hill had Darice’s helmet encased in a display case.
They have big plans. Darice’s memorabilia will be displayed in his untouched bedroom.
“We’re going to pile this stuff in his room and any time we need a day to stop and smile about what he meant to us, then we have those things around,” his father said. “We have those things around that we can always go back to and enjoy, and enjoy the times that we had.”
Darice would be proud because he believed he could do anything, his parents said.
“He would say ‘Daddy I told you so,” his father said.
As a tailback, linebacker and team captain, coaches “expected big things from him,” Sutton said. Though he is no longer on the football field, he is doing big things for his young teammates, Gordon said.
“It was rough at first,” Gordon said. “But I think in the end it was a blessing for them.”
The coaches taught the children to take one day at a time, he said, and appreciate the “little stuff.”
“We came together as a team,” Gordon said. “We cried, we laughed, we joked.”
The boys saw their team captain back on the field Friday night. He was the star.
Comments