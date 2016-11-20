Officials: York County wildfire started out as a controlled burn

At least four fire departments Saturday worked to contain a growing wildfire in York County, after officials said an attempt at a controlled burn got out of control.
According to the Sharon assistant fire chief, someone started the fire in the midst of a statewide burn ban, attempting to clear land on Locust Hill Road.
The South Carolina Forestry Service will determine if anyone will face charges.
For nearly four hours Saturday afternoon, fire crews from Sharon, Hickory Grove, Bullets Creek, McConnells and Smyrna worked to control the fire.
Crews dug “fire breaks” to contain the burn, estimated at nearly 100 acres.
One firefighter was treated for minor injuries. No homes or businesses were destroyed.
Fire crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout the night and are working with the National Weather Service to monitor wind gusts.
York County Emergency Management crews, the Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont EMS and Oakdale Fire Department also assisted.
Comments