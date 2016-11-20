Crosses mark sites of fatal traffic crashes in Chester County

Shards of plastic and tiny fragments of glass still litter the charred roadside of S.C. 72 near Enix Road, just a few miles outside the Chester city limits.
Wind, weather and lawn maintenance will eventually disperse the remnants of the head-on crash that killed three people last month. But Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker wants people who drive by to remember that three lives ended in that spot.
That’s why Tinker, along with local first responders and the S.C. Highway Patrol, painted three white crosses last week on the edge of the road where Anthony “Tony” Roof, Willie Perry and Sir Lawrence Darby died in the early hours of Oct. 23.
“We want the families to know that those three crosses represent their family and that they’re not forgotten,” Tinker said as traffic whizzed past the freshly painted crosses last week. “But we don’t want to have to paint another cross.”
From now on, the coroner’s office will paint a white cross where someone dies on a county roadway. The new initiative comes as Chester County – having already exceeded its 2015 traffic fatality total – heads into the busiest travel holidays of the year. There were 16 fatalities last year, and so far this year 17 people have died on Chester County roadways.
“We’ve still got six more weeks of 2016 left,” Tinker said.
Those six weeks include the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Travel experts estimate 2 million North Carolina and South Carolina residents will hit the roads next week, a 1.5 percent increase over last year’s Thanksgiving travel period.
Authorities have done interviews for news stories about the rising number of deadly accidents. State and local law enforcement in Chester County are unveiling new billboards to warn motorists about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.
Tinker said he hopes those simple white crosses serve as a reminder to motorists, long after the news stories have run and the billboards are taken down.
“The crosses will be there, hopefully, for a while,” he said. “Somebody coming up the road will look down and see three crosses, and they’ll put that together – three crosses means three deaths.”
The reasons people die in fatal accidents are simple, too. Tinker said the lack of seat belt use, impaired driving, distracted driving and speed continue to be factors in most of the fatal crashes in Chester County.
The practice of painting crosses to mark fatalities is already in place in some parts of the state.
In Aiken County, Coroner Tim Carlton said his agency was using crosses to mark the sites of traffic fatalities before he took office 18 years ago.
“Just as a reminder to the motoring public that a person was killed here in a car crash,” he said.
Over more than 20 years, Carlton said, families of fatality victims have come to expect the white crosses where their loved ones died.
“If we don’t paint them, families will call us and ask why,” he said.
Carlton said the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond even entered the program into the Congressional Record.
“He was encouraging other senators to take the program to their states and remind other people,” he said.
