What does $10 million in renovations mean for your York County Courthouse?

Kirk Broom says, in about a month, the long task of bringing the 102-year-old York County Courthouse into the 21st century will be completed. It’s taken several years, about $10 million in taxpayer money, countless working hours and buckets of elbow grease.
“I hope I can start sleeping at night,” he said, with a smile.
Spirits were high in downtown York earlier this week for Broom, the on-site manager for Cumming Construction Management, and his crew as they began to put the finishing touches on a long-stalled renovation.
At least 75 to 100 workers from his team and from Leitner Construction Co. of Rock Hill have put in shifts each weekday for the past two years. There’s no hard re-opening date as of yet (estimates are mid to late December), but workers say they feel confident the public will be proud of the work.
After spending a stretch as the home of a hodge-podge of different uses, such as a tax assessor’s office and register of deeds office, the courthouse needs to be just a courthouse again, said chief deputy clerk of court Angie Smarr.
“All of the people who worked here before are so excited about the new facility,” Smarr said. “It’s great for the staff and the community. It’s been a long time coming for everyone involved.”
The main courtroom itself has experienced the most notable facelift. The renovated space for civil court has refurbished wood floors, a cathedral-style ceiling, and a brand new sprinkler system. There are two smaller courtrooms downstairs, one for probate court and one for Master in Equity cases.
New security measures soon will be in place, Broom said. All visitors will enter the courthouse through a side entrance, instead of the doors at the top of the main outside staircase.
That will allow everyone to go through X-ray and metal detector security checks without slowing down foot traffic in the building.
The courthouse now has two elevators on opposite sides of the building and accessible ramps to bring the building in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Crews dug a small pit on the first floor for the bottom of the elevator shaft, which will reach all four floors.
Broom, who says he typically works with much younger buildings, said it was his first project working on a structure more than a century old. Asbestos abatement began early last year, and work began on beautifying the exterior just a few months later.
He said abatement was a critical first step, as some workers had reported files that were contaminated with mold.
The crews also have taken care of replastering walls and removing lead paint.
Smarr said nearly all of the renovations will be helpful for those who work in the courthouse. She said previously that secretaries and clerks were often working in extremely cramped quarters. With the changes, everyone will have more space.
“Before, people were in every nook and cranny,” Smarr said. “Desks in storage spaces and everything. Now, the public will have more space to use.”
Nearly all of the building’s 150 windows have been replaced, except the nine on the main courtroom walls and the five on the original front door, Broom said. Also, workers have covered up 10 of the building’s existing chimneys, he said.
The crews also have sprayed a layer of foam insulation to help keep the courthouse cool in the heat of summer. Workers will install new carpet this week and begin hanging doors.
Broom said there will be public computers and Wi-Fi available on the first and second floors.
“There were so many pieces in the puzzle that we had to fit to make it a great building for everybody,” Broom said.
He said crews will focus on grass and landscaping in the coming two weeks.
Prior to work beginning in 2015, the building was shuttered for years while on-and-off renovations were done. But work stalled when cost projections overran what the county budgeted.
The York County Council decided in October to dip into the general fund to pay for six new deputies to bolster courtroom security. The cost of hiring six new deputies is about $220,000, plus benefits.
Council member Bruce Henderson said there is too much danger to not consider the deputies.
“It could be a terrorist, could be domestic, it could be someone who wakes up on the wrong side of the bed one day,” he said. “The evil is here, and we need to confront it.”
