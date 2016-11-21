York County seeking new veterans service officer

The office that handles benefits and other services for more than 25,000 military veterans and veterans’ families is seeking a new leader.
Joe Medlin, York County veterans service officer at the York County Veterans Affairs Office the past five years, resigned the position last week.
Medlin, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who was command sergeant major of the 178th Combat Engineer Battalion, is returning to the 16th Circuit Public Defender Office, where he worked for more than a decade before he was appointed to the veterans job in 2011.
Unlike most county jobs, the veterans service officer under state law is chosen by the county’s legislative delegation, made up of state Senate and House members from York County in the S.C. General Assembly. All of the state’s 46 counties have a veterans service officer.
S.C. Rep. Raye Felder, R-Fort Mill, is chairing the committee to find a replacement. Medlin did a superb job of serving veterans and the office is critical to veterans’ needs, Felder said.
“We have a huge contingent of veterans in York County, and we want to maintain the highest level of service,” Felder said.
Darrin Jenkins, already in management at the veterans office, will run the office while a successor is chosen, Felder said.
Medlin implemented several initiatives while at the office, including nationally certified training for staff to better serve veterans and families. The office assists veterans in obtaining Veterans Affairs benefits, and it helps with other services, including health care, education, transportation and coordination with other state and federal agencies.
The legislators are asking veterans advocacy groups and others for input into the choice to run the office. For information about the position call Rep. Felder at 803-212-6892 or email Felder at rayefelder@schouse.gov.
