York County officers help people with food for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving looming, police in York County turned their attention Monday to many of the people in need. They donated dozens of boxes of food to churches and families.
The Fraternal Order of Police, which has members from all seven York County departments (Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York, Clover, York County Sheriff’s Office and Winthrop, plus the solicitor’s office), raised money to buy the food and hand it out. The organization also sponsors sports teams and other charitable works during the year, but holiday food is one of its main ways to help people.
“We see the need out there all year and want to help any way we can,” said Marvin Brown, commander of the York County drug unit and vice-president of the Fraternal Order of Police.
David and Yvonne Cousar of Rock Hill were among the people who received food Monday. Each box had a ham and all the fixings for a complete family meal.
“This is a real blessing,” David Cousar said.
Annie Little was also thankful to receive food to help people at her church.
“The police gave a family a holiday blessing right on time,” Little said.
The food drive by the Fraternal Order of Police is one way to show that the motto of protect and serve is real.
“This is another way to serve the community and we are proud to help,” said Mark Cole of the Rock Hill Police Department.
