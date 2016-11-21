Local

November 21, 2016 6:28 PM

No recycling on Thanksgiving; York County will temporarily close collection centers

By David Thackham

YORK

Sixteen collection and recycling centers throughout York County will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as several other county-run offices.

All centers will resume normal operations Friday. The county landfill will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.

All county offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, and will resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 28.

For more information, contact the County Manager’s Office at (803) 684-8511 or visit www.yorkcountygov.com.

