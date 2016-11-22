Police: Rock Hill student brought BB pistol on school bus, threatened driver

An Oakdale Elementary student pulled out a BB pistol on a school bus and threatened to shoot the driver, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Police were told that the student showed a BB pistol to three students while riding the bus to school Monday morning. According to the report, witnesses told police that they overheard the student say he would “shoot the driver if (the driver) tried to touch him.”
The BB pistol was tucked into the front of the student’s waistband, according to the report.
Rock Hill Schools spokesperson Mychal Frost said the families of the students directly involved have been contacted by the district. The police report says the student obtained the BB pistol from a neighbor.
The BB pistol was seized and placed in evidence, pending another investigation.
The report says the case will be closed due to the offender’s age and the fact that he is already enrolled in counseling programs. Further details about the incident and the age of the child were not provided on the police report.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments