Parents thank 87-year-old Charlotte hero with a different kind of campaign – for CNN

2:29 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast Pause

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

2:02 Coroner leaves message on road in Chester County for holiday travelers

0:59 Busy travel day at Charlotte Douglas

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:34 Video: Keon Johnson talks about heroic 38-point game in Winthrop win over Illinois