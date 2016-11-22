York County Council approves purchase of 2 new fire trucks for Bethel, Lesslie

The York County Council this week approved the purchase of two custom fire trucks to outfit local fire departments.
The trucks will be purchased from Kovatch Mobile Equipment Corp., of Nesquehoning, Pa., for a total cost of $942,040.
The Bethel and Lesslie fire departments each will receive one custom fire truck. The bid was nearly $30,000 less than a second bid, which came from Spartan Fire & Emergency of Roebuck.
Purchasing department officials and County Manager Bill Shanahan recommended that the council approve the purchase of the trucks from Kovatch.
The purchase of new trucks is a continuation of the county’s fire engine replacement program, which has been in effect since 1985.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
