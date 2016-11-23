CLT airport expects 28,000 people Wednesday

You won’t have that lonely feeling going to the airport Wednesday.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport says it expects more than 28,000 people will pass through security checkpoints the day before Thanksgiving, its busiest travel day of the year.
By 6:45 a.m., the airport’s online parking map showed Long Term Lots 1 and 2, and Daily North, were full.
Airport officials have said they expect the number of people going through security checkpoints this year to be 2 to 4 percent greater than compared to the holiday season last year.
Those numbers are on top of the airport’s usual 100,000 or so passengers who travel through the terminal connecting between flights every day and don’t use the security checkpoints.
Long lines were reported throughout the morning, and the Transportation Security Administration urges people to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of time.
The airport tweeted out several tips for travelers Wednesday:
▪ Save time by printing out boarding passes at home or downloading them to your phone.
▪ Double check there are no weapons in your luggage, or get ready to be arrested.
Can't stress this enough. https://t.co/bibsxNpVgg— CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) November 23, 2016
▪ For up-to-date parking conditions, call 704-359-555 or go to parking.charlotteairport.com.
▪ Park at the hourly deck when picking someone up instead of circling the airport and clogging up the roads for everyone else. The first hour is free.
▪ TSA pre-check lines are at checkpoints B and D.
That twitter feed, @CLTairport, is also a good source of information for airport issues.
As frustrated as people may be in Charlotte, at least they are not in Louisville, Ky.
The airport there has a power outage overnight and had to briefly close one of its checkpoints, media outlets reported. At least one flight to Charlotte was delayed because of the problem, WDRB.com reported.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments