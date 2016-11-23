Need to shop on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Rock Hill? What’s open and when

For those who must get away on Thanksgiving Day to start the hunt for the best holiday deals, several major retailers will be open in the afternoon and evening.
Here’s a list of some major area retailers and when they will open Thursday and Friday:
▪ Rock Hill Galleria, including JCPenney, Sears, Belk, Walmart and several others: Most stores will be open from 4 p.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday. Some stores are closed in the mall Thursday, but open 7 a.m. Friday
▪ Walmart Supercenter on Old York Road: Open 24 hours
▪ Target: Open 6 p.m Thursday through 11 p.m. Friday
▪ Best Buy: Open 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
▪ Kohl’s: Open 6 p.m. Thursday through midnight Saturday
▪ T.J. Maxx: Closed Thursday, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
$935.58 The average American plans to spend this much on gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
▪ Nichols Store: Closed Thursday, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
▪ Kmart: Open 6 a.m. Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday
▪ Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. through 10 p.m. Friday
▪ Ross Dress for Less: Open 6 p.m. Thursday to midnight and 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday
▪ Dollar General: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday
▪ Academy Sports + Outdoors: Closed Thursday, open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday
▪ Pier 1 Imports: Closed Thursday, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
▪ Hobby Lobby: Closed Thursday, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday
▪ Books-A-Million: Open 4 p.m. Thursday to midnight and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
▪ Ulta: Open 6 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
▪ Michael’s: Open 6 p.m. Thursday to midnight and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday
All times requested were collected by calling each individual store and asking for availability hours.
By the numbers
The National Retail Federation predicts retail spending over the holidays will bring in a total of $655.8 billion.
Retailers are expected to hire between 640,000 and 690,000 seasonal workers nationwide to help with demand, according to the NRF.
Macy’s is the best major retailer offering the deepest discounts, according to personal finance website WalletHub.
Macy’s topped the list with a projected overall discount rate of 63 percent, followed by Stage and JCPenney at 62.8 percent. Kohl’s ranks fifth at 58.1 percent, while Sears and CVS are projected to see a 43.9 discounted rate.
