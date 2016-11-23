Thanksgiving meals offered at three area churches

Three area churches will offer hot meals and fellowship for area residents in need on Thanksgiving.
Cross Road Baptist Church will feed 200 people for Thanksgiving this year from noon-4:30 p.m. The church is at 2574 Eden Terrace Ext., Rock Hill.
It’s the first year the church has offered a meal and has partnered with Jalin’s Hope, a nonprofit organization started by sixth-grader Jalin Howell-Foster. Jalin attends Cross Road and for the past two years has operated a community food bank that has been donated to Pilgrims Inn.
At St. Anne Catholic Church, Thanksgiving Day has been when the church gives out hundreds of to-go plates prepared and delivered by volunteers. Service starts at 10:30 a.m. The church prepares all the meals for the Thanksgiving meal at Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, where volunteers feed the homeless and hungry. For details or to volunteer as a delivery driver, visit the church at 1694 Bird St. Rock Hill, or call 803-329-2662.
At Rock Hill’s Mount Prospect Baptist Church, the annual Thanksgiving Day sit-down meal begins at 11 a.m. and is served to hundreds of people. The church prepares a full meal with all the trimmings for anyone who can make it.
People can walk in and get meals at Cross Road and Mount Prospect. However, Mount Prospect also will deliver meals Thanksgiving Day. Visit the church at 339 W. Black St. Rock Hill, or call 803-329-2772.
Barbara Barkley
