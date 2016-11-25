Black Friday early-birds still show up in spite of online shopping options

Tammy Sheffield and Jessica Tucker spent the wee hours of Black Friday giggling inside an SUV parked at the SouthPark mall.
It was all fun and games for them and their friends - all waiting to get into retailer Belk for a shot at winning a $1,000 gift card - but not for a security guard, who warned the ladies that the practice wasn't safe.
Well, it was 2 a.m.
"The security guard did come by and talked to us," said Sheffield, who drove in from Mount Gilead, N.C. for several straight hours of shopping.
"We were laughing too hard" to sleep.
"He said 'Be careful.' I said 'We could handle it.'"
For Black Friday shoppers, it pays to have a game plan heading to stores and malls for some of the biggest deals of the holiday shopping season.
The Belk giveaway included gift cards of varying amounts to the early-bird shoppers forming a line wrapping around the building. Shortly before the 6 a.m. opening, store manager Tiffany Correa walked down the line, shaking hands with shoppers and thanking them for coming.
Belk and other places in the Charlotte region had only a few hours to recover from their Thanksgiving Day openings. SouthPark mall opened 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and reopened 6a.m. on Friday.
Given the early Thanksgiving Day openings, and the upcoming Cyber Monday retail offerings, Black Friday doesn’t pack the same punch it once did and now draws lighter crowds.
But Black Friday still is expected to be the busiest day this shopping weekend, with 74 percent of an estimated 137.4 million consumers heading to stores today.
Major retailers, from Walmart to Best Buy, have heavily promoted the day’s deals through ads and social media.
On the toys front, new trends for the holidays include little robot friends full of personality and magnetic blocks that snap together to teach the basics of computer programing.
Hands-on tech items include Code This Drone. Software company Tynker and drone maker Parrot have joined forces to create this kit, which includes a drone and a one-year subscription to Tynker’s education service. The kit costs $100 to $150 and teaches the basics of coding through games played with an app-controlled mini drone.
The Associated Press contributed
