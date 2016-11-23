Skaters take to the ice at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink (PHOTOS)

Rock Hill children gather at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink during a school holiday.
Children skate at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink Wednesday. The rink is located next to Fountain Park.
Young girls skate at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink Wednesday.
Children struggle to stay upright Wednesday at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink.
The Founders Federal Credit Union Holiday Ice Rink in downtown Rock Hill is open through mid-January.
Girls skate at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink Wednesday.
Cece Cooley, 7, skates with her grandfather Joe Puffer Wednesday at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink.
Tabitha Dickson skates with her 5-year-old son Sam Dickson at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink Wednesday.
Ice skaters recover after falling at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink Wednesday.
Ice skaters form a chain at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink Wednesday.
A child steadies herself Wednesday at Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink.
Rock Hill's Holiday Ice Rink next to Fountain Park is open through mid-January.
