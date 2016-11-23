Crews working to restore Rock Hill power outages after logging truck wreck

City crews are working to restore power to more than 1,500 people after a traffic crash in Rock Hill Wednesday involving an overturned logging truck.
The City of Rock Hill said on Twitter at around 3:30 p.m. that crews were responding to an outage affecting about 1,700 people, and that there was a traffic accident at Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard.
At 4 p.m., the remaining outages were on McConnells Highway and Eastview Road.
The truck driver was taken to a hospital; information about injuries was not immediately available.
Additional details about the crash were not available.
