November 23, 2016 4:10 PM

Crews working to restore Rock Hill power outages after logging truck wreck

By Teddy Kulmala

ROCK HILL

City crews are working to restore power to more than 1,500 people after a traffic crash in Rock Hill Wednesday involving an overturned logging truck.

The City of Rock Hill said on Twitter at around 3:30 p.m. that crews were responding to an outage affecting about 1,700 people, and that there was a traffic accident at Cherry Road and Heckle Boulevard.

At 4 p.m., the remaining outages were on McConnells Highway and Eastview Road.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital; information about injuries was not immediately available.

Additional details about the crash were not available.

Check back for updates.

