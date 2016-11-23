Burning ban back on for Lancaster County, fire officials say

Lancaster County fire rescue officials have issued a countywide ban on outdoor burning.
The ban was enacted Wednesday afternoon as a result of the continuing dry conditions, low humidity and potential high wind. Fire officials worry that the conditions can quickly intensify small fires into uncontrollable blazes.
The ban is “for burning of any materials with the exception of recreational burning/campfires,” according to a release Wednesday.
The South Carolina Forestry Commission had lifted a statewide burning ban for several counties including Lancaster County, but local officials decided to reinstate the ban in the interest of public safety.
York and Chester counties remain under the statewide burning ban, which was issued last weekend.
Fire officials and law enforcement will fine anyone who intentionally starts a fire during the ban, according to Lancaster Fire Rescue. Residents are asked to delay burning until the conditions are more favorable and the ban is lifted.
The statewide burning ban remains in effect for these Piedmont counties
Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York.
