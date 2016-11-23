Local

November 23, 2016 7:03 PM

Christmas parade season just ahead

From staff reports

The holiday parade season gets underway Monday in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Here’s the full schedule:

Monday

Chester – begins at 4:30 p.m. in downtown.

Friday, Dec. 2

Rock Hill – Begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oakland Avenue at Winthrop University and concludes at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Fort Mill – “Christmas Around the World” begins at 11 a.m. on Tom Hall Street and ends at Walter Elisha Park.

Hickory Grove – Begins at 3 p.m. near the old Oxford plant and travels down Wylie Avenue to the VFW building.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Tirzah – Begins 3 p.m. Sunday on Tirzah Road between S.C. 5 and S.C. 161. Line up begins at 2 p.m. Parking available at Tirzah Presbyterian Church.

Clover – The 46th annual parade begins at 3 p.m. and goes through downtown.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

York – Begins at 4:30 p.m. and runs along Congress Street through the center of town.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Richburg – Begins at 11 a.m. and travels up Main Street and ends near the fire station.

Van Wyck – The 8th annual Van Wyck Christmas Parade and Candy Toss begins at noon at Steele Hill and Old Hickory roads and ends at the community center .

Fort Lawn – Begins at 2 p.m. where U.S. 21 South begins, travels down Main Street and ends at Municipal Drive.

Lancaster – Begins at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Arts District in Historic Downtown Lancaster.

Lake Wylie – The 28th annual “Lights on the Lake” holiday boat parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at T-Bones on the Lake to line up. The route spans both sides of the Buster Boyd Bridge.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Lowrys – Begins at 1 p.m. at the Community Center, goes in Lowrys and ends at the community center. Only tractors, farm equipment and horses with or without riders allowed.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos