Driver killed, child airlifted after Wednesday crash in Chester

A Chester woman was killed and a child airlifted to a hospital after a wreck Wednesday night, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Calvary Church road, about 6 miles west of Chester, according to Lance Cpl. Tony Keller of the Highway Patrol. A 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on Calvary Church Road when the driver ran off the right side of the roadway.
The SUV overturned, ejecting the 39-year-old driver, Keller said.
Troopers say there were two children, a boy and a girl, in the car. The girl was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital with unknown injuries. The boy was not injured.
It was unknown Wednesday night if either child was ejected or wearing a seat belt, Keller said. The driver’s identity will be released by the Chester County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
