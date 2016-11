Driver killed, child airlifted after Wednesday crash in Chester

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition Pause

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

2:19 Video: final 2016 Hawgs of the Week

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:59 Henry McMaster nominates Donald Trump

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC