Big-ticket technology proves popular with Rock Hill’s Black Friday shoppers

Dan Phelan is taking “shop ‘til you drop” seriously.
He and his family were up before the sun rose on Black Friday, dashing from store to store in hopes of getting the best deals.
Four hours of purchases later, Phelan parked on a soft chair outside of a Bath & Body Works store in Rock Hill and took a moment to breathe.
“I’m hungry,” he said. “I’m hoping they get out from there real soon, because it’s time to eat some breakfast, and maybe some lunch, too.”
Thousands of shoppers have flooded stores all over York County in search of deep discounts to officially kick off the Christmas rush.
86 percent The National Retail Federation estimates 86 percent of millenials from 18 to 24-year-olds will shop on Black Friday
The biggest draw across the board seemed to be technology: Shoppers were seen loading up large-screen televisions, game consoles and several other big-ticket items that had significant price reductions.
Several consumers picked up a 55-inch Samsung Smart HDTV originally priced at $1,599.99 for a 72 percent price decrease at Walmart in Rock Hill.
Consumer confidence is rising since the election of president-elect Donald Trump, according to Rob Youngblood, president of the York County Chamber of Commerce. He also said people are more willing to shop because of the moderate weather in Rock Hill over the past month and a half.
“People are getting out a lot,” said Youngblood. “For a lot of people, they’ve already started their holiday shopping for the past several weeks. It’s a good sign for overall sales.”
The busiest shopping day of the year has only gotten more popular, according to experts. An estimated 137.4 million people - a full 59 percent of Americans - planned to shop on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.
Kizmet Moore, who has two boys, was looking for workout equipment in the Rock Hill Sears early Friday. She said she price-checked newspapers for discounts in order to put together a “strategic plan” for herself and her husband.
Moore, who works in the health insurance industry, wants to maintain a healthy lifestyle with her family. One workout system, priced at around $250, was listed at a much more affordable cost than originally listed, she says.
“We’ve been around, trying to see the best prices,” said Moore, around 10 a.m. Friday. “We’re only just getting out here now.”
Not everyone was willing to brave the crowds late Thursday night or Friday morning. Susan Frady, a bellringer with the Salvation Army, spent a 10-hour shift on Dave Lyle Boulevard helping to raise money for the needy.
$935.58 The average American plans to spend this much on gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
She and her husband, Robert, have been volunteering with the Salvation Army for several years. Susan was just hours removed from cooking a 20-pound turkey for Thanksgiving dinner at her daughter’s house.
Frady said she wasn’t interested in shopping after having worked for a few years at a retail store. Instead, she was more focused on fundraising for the poor and thinking about an upcoming trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
“You get used to it,” she said, of ringing the bell for donations for hours.
Phelan’s day wasn’t quite done, however. The family still had plans to hit a hardware store before settling down for a relaxing pancake brunch.
Phelan said his family had taken care of “about 90 percent” of the annual Christmas shopping, but said he would soon be back to take care of the rest.
The retail frenzy often gives a big lift to the local economy, said Youngblood. Local stores that employ temporary workers can help keep money flowing inside the county.
Youngblood said he feels more consumers are conscious of supporting local businesses. He said he’s hoping customers take advantage of Small Business Saturday, a popular movement to help support non-chain stores.
“It’s possible to use the Internet to make notes, to know where things are, then making your local cashiers ring,” said Youngblood. “It’s very important for the state and local economy.”
