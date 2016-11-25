Rock Hill native got a surprise on Thanksgiving. Then, she was on TV.

Rock Hill native Catherine Allen was one of 10 people selected as “Thanksgiving Heroes” in a contest hosted by Los Angeles-based La Brea Bakery.
The national competition named 10 winners to receive a holiday meal delivered to the recipient’s workplace.
Allen, a sales manager at Club Monaco in New York City, was surprised with lavish table settings and a full turkey dinner which she enjoyed with her coworkers.
The night was captured in a video produced by ABC, which aired the piece Thursday evening.
Watch Allen’s story in the ABC video below:
“I’m just thankful for everyone,” said Allen in the video. “Everyone who’s working today.”
The winners were nominated by friends and family members. The contest celebrates everyday heroes who serve their communities by working on a holiday that many spend with loved ones
“At La Brea Bakery we fully appreciate what Thanksgiving Day means,” said Kristina Dermondy of ARYZTA, the parent company of La Brea Bakery. “It’s more than a meal. It’s an opportunity to express love and appreciation for the most important people in your life.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments