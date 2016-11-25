Rock Hill native got a surprise on Thanksgiving. Then, she was on TV.

1:38 'I'm hungry... I'm ready for a break': Rock Hill shoppers share Black Friday stories Pause

2:30 'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:30 Paroled Chester man looks forward to Thanksgiving with family after 43 years

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book