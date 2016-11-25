Families flock to York County farm in search of that special Christmas tree

By 4 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving, more than 500 trees had disappeared.
The evergreens were handpicked and carefully sawed off at their trunks while little kids stood and clapped.
Large crowds flocked to Penland Christmas Tree Farm near York on Friday for the opening day of “choose and cut,” where customers preparing for Christmas walk through nearly 70 acres of cypress, cedar and pine trees. The farm also brings in Fraser firs from the mountains to sell with their own.
Visitors can take a hay ride around the farm, play on a mulch hill, roast marshmallows and drink hot chocolate while they wait for their trees to be bundled.
Penland Tree Farm is located at 6457 Campbell Road north of York. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday. The farm will sell trees through Christmas Eve.
