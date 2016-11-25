Families flock to York County farm in search of that special Christmas tree

1:38 'I'm hungry... I'm ready for a break': Rock Hill shoppers share Black Friday stories Pause

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:16 Thanksgiving Day shopping line

1:22 Black Friday shoppers

0:16 Black Friday shoppers ready for deals

1:04 Video: junior kicker is South Pointe's secret weapon in quest for third straight football state title

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book