November 26, 2016 9:28 AM

Outdoor ice skating rink draws crowds in downtown Rock Hill

ROCK HILL

Sunshine and mild temperatures abound in Rock Hill. But even with the springlike weather, some people are wearing warmer clothes and flocking to a favorite outdoor spot in downtown Rock Hill.

Many are trading in flip-flops for a pair of ice skates to start the holiday season at the outdoor Founders Holiday Ice Rink.

The 50x85-foot rink sits next to Fountain Park at the intersection of Elizabeth Lane, Saluda and East Black streets. It will be open through mid-January.

The cost to skate is $10 per person for two hours and includes the skate rental. The cost for groups of 10 or more is $8 per person. Two people can skate for the price of one on Wednesdays.

The rink hours vary, so organizers suggest checking the website onlyinoldtown.com for details. General hours are Tuesday-Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Be sure to bring gloves and wear socks.

Want to go?

The Founders Holiday Ice Rink in downtown Rock Hill is open through mid-January. Check out the following special events at the rink, located at 205 Saluda St.

▪ Dec.1-4: ChristmasVille

▪ Dec. 10: Santa at the Rink!

▪ Dec. 16: Date Night at the Rink

▪ Jan. 6: Magical Night of Harry Potter

Visit onlyinoldtown.com for details.

