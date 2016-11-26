York County officials raise requirements for high-level engineering position

The York County Council approved a request Monday night to raise the requirements for a high-level position in the York County Department of Engineering.
For the past six months, officials have been filling in for a vacancy at Utility Projects Manager. The job typically deals with managing professional consultants on capital improvement projects throughout the county.
Officials want to hire a suitably experienced candidate for the position, which would now be the Utility Program Manager, who could handle the day-to-day duties.
They requested a bump in pay grade and prior work experience from five to six years’ related work. Also, the new candidate must have a professional engineering license.
The move comes as York County’s increased population has created a “straining existing water and sewer infrastructure,” according to the department.
In a letter to the county council, county engineer Lisa Hagood and assistant county engineer Ron Pompey said it is “imperative” that capital projects are designed and constructed in a timely manner.
“In the past, these projects were not placed at a high priority causing York County’s water and sewer facilities to lag behind the population demand,” the letter read. “An experienced Program Manager will be responsible for managing and updating the capital improvement program to ensure that York County is on track with existing and future demands.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments