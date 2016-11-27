York Christmas tree farm opens for holiday season (PHOTOS)

A visitor to Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County pulls his Christmas tree in a cart Friday.
Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened Friday.
Families take a hay ride at Penland Christmas Tree Farm Friday.
Meagan Cook, left, talks to her daughters Marlee Cook, 9, and Bennett Cook, 6, as Scott Cook cuts down a tree Friday at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
Employees at Penland Christmas Tree Farm send a tree through a machine that tightly wraps it for easy transport on a vehicle.
Zaine Woodard, 3, of Belmont, N.C., carries his small tree after cutting it down with his dad.
Families search for trees Friday at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
A man carries a Christmas tree to his car Friday at Penland Christmas Tree Farm.
Visitors at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County can sit by a fire pit and roast marshmallows and drink hot chocolate.
Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County offers "cut your own" trees, as well as pre-cut Fraser Firs.
Penland Christmas Tree Farm employees run a tree through a machine that wraps it tightly for transport on a vehicle.
Families search for a tree Friday at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
A little girl follows her family through rows of trees Friday at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
A family searches for the perfect Christmas tree at Penland in York County Friday.
Visitors at Penland Christmas Tree Farm take a hay ride Friday.
Customers can use a “tree limo” to transport freshly-cut trees at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
Visitors cut their own tree Friday at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened for the season on Friday.
Customers at Penland Christmas Tree Farm search for the perfect tree Friday.
Zaine Woodard, 3, carries his small tree at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County on Friday.
Visitors at Penland Christmas Tree Farm walk through rows of trees Friday.
Penland Christmas Tree Farm opened for the holiday season on Friday.
Visitors at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County take advantage of the warm weather to look for a perfect Tree Friday.
Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County offers a “cut your own” option.
Marlee Cook, 9, watches as her dad cuts down a tree Friday at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
Penland Christmas Tree Farm employees send a tree through a machine that wraps it tightly for transport.
Visitors at Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County walk to their car with a new tree on Friday.
Adalie Degree, 3, helps her family pick out a Christmas tree Friday at the Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County.
photos by Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com