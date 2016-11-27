Shoppers fill a Fort Mill barn to find holiday items

Thousands of people skipped the mall and drove to a barn to find holiday gifts.
They weren’t rifling through dusty boxes next to cow patties to find items for people on their naughty list and the in-laws, however.
Craft vendors brought sweet-scented candles, homemade soaps, knitted scarves, artwork, jewelry and holiday decorations to the Dairy Barn in Fort Mill on Saturday as part of the Anne Springs Close Greenway’s Winter Wonderland Craft Fair.
Two decades after starting the fair that drew small crowds for many years, the event has “blown up the last two years, thanks to social media,” said Mina McLean, community events coordinator for the Greenway.
Event organizers estimate nearly 5,000 shoppers came to the fair to purchase items from 172 vendors. The Greenway charged $5 for parking, which will be used to benefit the 2,100-acre nature preserve, McLean said.
