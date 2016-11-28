Local
'I have a problem': Man who left kids in truck asks York County judge for drug treatment
Jason Ray Grant, a onetime Fort Mill wrestling coach who is accusing of leaving his four kids alone in a truck for hours while he was slumped in a store bathroom where they found drugs and paraphernalia, admitted in court Monday that he has a drug problem. Judge John C Hayes III gave Grant a last chance to avoid a 10-year prison sentence by getting inpatient drug treatment.Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com