Fire damages 8 units, displaces 20 people at Rock Hill apartment complex

A Tuesday morning fire gutted several units at a Rock Hill apartment complex and left 20 people homeless, according to officials.
The blaze started around 2:40 a.m. at Brittany Place Apartments just off West Main Street near Herlong Avenue, according to Deputy Chief Mark Simmons of the Rock Hill Fire Department. Firefighters were still on the scene trying to put the fire out around 5:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported; however, Simmons said the blaze damaged eight units, and that people from 12 units were displaced.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced, Simmons said. The cause remains under investigation.
