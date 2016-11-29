Rock Hill family of boy with genetic disorder say chair will make life easier

Ryley Hufford, 2, and his grandparents, Cindy and James Hufford of Rock Hill, received a special chair Tuesday from All Things Possible Ministries. Ryley was born with a rare genetic disorder that causes digestion problems, low muscle tone and other issues, his grandparents say. The community came together to help raise $6,500 for a chair to help his grandparents, who provide around-the-clock care.
York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

The Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened for the holiday season Friday, drawing thousands of visitors and selling nearly 500 trees. Customers at the 70-acre farm can "choose and cut" their own cedar and pine trees or buy a pre-cut Fraser Fir. The farm offers hayrides, a fire pit and activities for children.

See how a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker

With the McColl family's gift, the largest of its kind in the Charlotte Ballet's history, a whole new world of costumes and sets were created for this year's annual production of the famous Christmas ballet, The Nutcracker. See how dancers are fitted and learn what it takes to turn tulle into tutus for the stage.

Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill

A logging truck overturned at the intersection of Cherry Road and Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill Wednesday, spilling a load of large logs and sending the truck driver to the Piedmont Medical Center. A utilities crew repaired a power line clipped by a log and workers used two large tow trucks to pull the truck upright.

'Little A' returns to Chester Co. for Thanksgiving tradition

Alex "Little A" Collins is back in Chester, South Carolina to spend Thanksgiving and hunt with Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood. They've remained in contact for two years after Collins sent a letter to the Chester, Penn. sheriff in hopes of attending a hunting trip, which was being planned instead by Underwood in South Carolina.

