Rock Hill fountain will not re-open in time for ChristmasVille weekend

The broken fountain at Rock Hill’s Fountain Park will not be repaired in time for this weekend’s ChristmasVille events, city officials said Tuesday.
The fountain has been under repair for a year after the bowl and some pipes were found to be broken in November 2015.
The need for pressure testing, sealants and other construction means the fountain will not open until at least early 2017, city spokesperson Katie Quinn said in a statement.
The $1 million fountain opened in 2014. City officials expect all repair costs to be covered by a warranty.
