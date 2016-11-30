Portion of S.C. 9 closed at I-77 in Chester County for downed power lines

A portion of S.C. 9 is closed at Interstate 77 in Chester County after a vehicle apparently pulled down several power lines across the roadway, according to emergency officials.
S.C. 9 is closed at the bridge that crosses over I-77 in Richburg, according to Ed Darby of Chester County Emergency Management. The ramp onto I-77 South at Exit 65 is also closed.
The call came in around 9:50 a.m., according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The lines were apparently snagged by a vehicle and are laying across the roadway, Darby said. Duke Energy crews are on the scene.
It’s unclear how long S.C. 9 will be closed. Check back for updates.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments