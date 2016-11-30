Portion of S.C. 9 closed at I-77 in Chester County for downed power lines

1:22 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board Pause

0:31 Scene of Rock Hill apartment fire that displaced 20 people

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:24 Logging truck avoids collision, overturns in Rock Hill

2:38 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Trailer

1:54 'I have a problem': Man who left kids in truck asks York County judge for drug treatment

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more "human" than you thought

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:30 Disney adventure was Fort Mill family's trip of a lifetime