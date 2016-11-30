A piece-by-piece look at the evidence in the Keith Lamont Scott shooting

What evidence, in photos, transcripts, lab reports and more, did District Attorney Andrew Murray present in his report Wednesday, announcing he would not charge the officer who shot Keith Lamont Scott?
Here’s a look, with the captions used in the D.A.’s report, published Wednesday. They’re presented chronologically.
The partially smoked blunt:
The orange pill bottle in Scott’s SUV:
The state crime lab’s report on the presence of marijuana in the blunt:
Receipt from 7-Eleven found in the SUV:
Photo from 7-Eleven surveillance video showing Scott’s pant leg and “noticeable bulge”:
Transcript of Officer Miranda’s statement, page 9, in which he says he saw Scott reaching for his holster, saw the butt of a gun and began yelling, “Drop the gun” and later saw Scott take a deep breath and exit the SUV:
Transcript of Officer Hostutler’s statement, page 15, in which he says he saw Scott holding a firearm:
Transcript of Officer Hostutler’s statement, page 17, in which he says he saw a gun in Scott’s hand:
Transcript of Officer Wiggins’ report, page 10, in which he says he saw a gun in Scott’s hand:
Transcript of Officer Pendergraph’s report, page 10, in which he says he saw a gun in Scott’s hand:
Photo of Vinson’s location before the shooting:
Transcript of Officer Wiggins’ report, page 8, and Hostutler’s, page 19, in which each describe Scott as having a “blank stare”:
Transcript of Officer Pendergraph’s report, page 13, in which he describes Scott as being in a “trance-like state”:
Transcript of Officer Vinson’s report, page 21, in which he describes why he shot Scott:
The list of medications found in the SUV and a list of their possible side effects:
Transcript of Officer Wiggins’ report, page 11, in which he says after Scott was shot, he fell to the ground, with the gun landing near his waistline, and that Wiggins retrieved the gun, moved it away from Scott, then stood over it:
Photo of the gun:
Facebook conversation between seller of gun and third party:
Computer transaction receipt for gun, and debit card:
Photos from witness vantage point:
Texts between Scott and his wife:
