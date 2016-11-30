Where will you be watching? Check out route for 2016 Rock Hill Christmas Parade

City officials released a parade schedule, route and list of street closings ahead of Friday’s Rock Hill Christmas Parade.
The parade, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday, begins at Oakland Avenue and Stewart Avenue, proceeds down Oakland, turns right onto East White Street, left through the parking lot next to Wells Fargo, left onto East Main Street, ending at Fountain Park between Elizabeth Lane and Saluda Street.
There will be some road closings stretching from 2 p.m. Friday through the evening, generally reopening once the parade passes.
Below is a list of street closings:
▪ Oakland Avenue from Cherry Road to Stewart Avenue will be closed to general traffic beginning at 2 p.m. Friday.
▪ The parade route will begin closing at 6 p.m. Friday and will reopen when the parade has safely passed.
▪ During the parade, Elizabeth Lane between East Black Street and East White Street as well as East Main Street between Elizabeth Lane and Orange Street will be closed for units to disband. They will reopen after the parade when all units have cleared the area.
▪ On-street parking on Elizabeth Lane between East Black Street and East White Street will be unavailable on Friday.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments