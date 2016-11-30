Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years

The McGill family of Clover has returned a missing headstone to the grave of ancestor Capt. William McGill, a Congressman and York County magistrate who was born in 1775 and died in 1968. The family received the headstone from a man hired to clear the property of a monument company that went out of business. The worker found the broken headstone, which was being used as a stepping stone and contacted the family through a geneaology website.