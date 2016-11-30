Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years

The McGill family of Clover has returned a missing headstone to the grave of ancestor Capt. William McGill, a Congressman and York County magistrate who was born in 1775 and died in 1968. The family received the headstone from a man hired to clear the property of a monument company that went out of business. The worker found the broken headstone, which was being used as a stepping stone and contacted the family through a geneaology website.
Tracy Kimball

Local

York tree farmer: 'choose and cut' your own Christmas trees

The Penland Christmas Tree Farm in York County opened for the holiday season Friday, drawing thousands of visitors and selling nearly 500 trees. Customers at the 70-acre farm can "choose and cut" their own cedar and pine trees or buy a pre-cut Fraser Fir. The farm offers hayrides, a fire pit and activities for children.

Local

Rock Hill downtown ice rink brings out the 'holiday spirit'

The Founders Holiday Ice Rink is drawing large crowds of skaters in downtown Rock Hill. Skaters big and small can participate for $10 as long as their feet fit in the skates, which are included. Two skaters can participate for $5 each on Wednesdays. The rink is open through mid-January.

Editor's Choice Videos