Did tornado touch down Wednesday in western York County? Weather service checking

A team of weather and York County officials are investigating whether a tornado touched down Wednesday.
Reports came in to county officials around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that a tornado touched down near Sharon in western York County, but so far that has not been confirmed.
National Weather Service observers are checking today to see if damage shows that the weather was a tornado, said Trish Startup, spokesperson for York County.
Another team is checking a reported tornado touch down in southwestern Mecklenburg County, just across the North Carolina border from Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Lake Wylie in York County. At least one building was damaged and a truck was blown over in the Steele Creek area.
York, Chester, and Lancaster counties were hit by the storm system that brought heavy rain and wind, and knocked down some trees and limbs in western York County.
Police and emergency officials did not report any injuries.
A tornado that ripped through Rock Hill In November 2011 left four people dead and damaged more than a dozen homes.
