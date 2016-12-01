Rock Hill police responded to a possible shooting; they were told it was a prank

Police say a social media prank is likely to blame for an incident that brought a full host of law enforcement to the door of one Rock Hill home.
Members of the Rock Hill Police Department, emergency medical services and fire rescue were dispatched to the scene of a possible shooting Wednesday night, a Rock Hill police report said.
The call came from a woman in the house who told police she received information that her daughter shot someone, the report states. Officers arrived on scene and gave verbal commands to the occupants to leave with their hands up.
A male and a female then came out of the house, yelling that “it was all a prank,” according to the report. Officers found no evidence of a shooting or victim during a sweep of the house.
Officers were told that the daughter sent text messages to her mother explaining that she shot someone and asked for help to hide the body, according to the report. Officers say they were told this was a prank occurring on social media.
The case was administratively closed.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments