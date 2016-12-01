For first time in 20 years, Winthrop University seeks new face for business dean

For the first time in two decades, Winthrop University will begin the search for a new face of its popular business program.
The university announced this week it is seeking applications for the position of dean of the College of Business Administration. The new dean will replace longtime leader Roger Weikle, who is retiring in the summer of 2017.
Weikle began teaching at Winthrop in the fall of 1974, and has served as dean since 1996.
Jennie Rakestraw, dean of the Richard W. Riley College of Education, is leading a search committee of 10 members.
Rakestraw said the university is looking for a dean who will “demonstrate strategic and visionary leadership, outstanding interpersonal and communication skills, entrepreneurial drive, and a commitment to the mission of the college and university.”
1,100 The College of Business Administration is the academic home to more than 1,100 undergraduate students majoring in 15 areas.
The dean reports to Debra Boyd., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, who reports to Winthrop President Dan Mahony.
The business college has been accredited since 1979 by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. The college also houses the regional office of the S.C. Small Business Development Center, which provides support to entrepreneurs and business owners.
Arts leader also sought
Winthrop is also opening its search to name a new dean for the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
Outgoing dean David Wohl has led the department for the past six and a half years. He also served as the dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at West Virginia State University for 23 years.
Gloria Jones, dean of University College, is leading an 11-person search committee for the position.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
