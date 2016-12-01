For first time in 20 years, Winthrop University seeks new face for business dean

2:10 Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years Pause

1:20 Peaceful activists seek accountability, renewed trust from police

1:40 SC Assistant Principal of the Year at Clover School District

0:31 Scene of Rock Hill apartment fire that displaced 20 people

4:26 Concerned Black Men group in Rock Hill wants more transparency

2:27 Rock Hill mayor, manager respond to Concerned Black Men group

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

1:22 Man who says he was wrongly convicted in 1973 Chester murder addresses parole board

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims